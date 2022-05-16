Line of Monday afternoon storms could be strong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be warm, humid, and breezy for the rest of the day today with a high of 87 degrees.

Broken line of afternoon thunderstorms Monday; some could be strong to severe

Sunny and comfortable Tuesday with slightly cooler temps and lower humidity

Turning very hot by the end of the week

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place today alongside an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could contain wind gusts over 60 mph and hail. A broken line of thunderstorms will move in this afternoon from west to east and continue into the evening.

Tonight will be dry with clouds clearing out. Lows tonight will drop near 56 degrees.

Tuesday will feature quiet weather with sunshine and lower humidity with highs at 86 degrees. Overnight lows will fall to 58 degrees.

As a warm front slides through Wednesday, temperatures will be warmer with highs near 89 degrees. It will be dry for the day with partly cloudy skies.

We will crank up the heat through the end of the workweek as temperatures reach the lower 90s. Friday’s forecast high of 94 degrees will be very close to the record high of 95 degrees back in 1964.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

