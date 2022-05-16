NC DHHS Flu
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly

Officer Angela Starnes, who last worked in the homicide unit, died at her home.
CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD Officer Angela Starnes(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer passed away unexpectedly, chief Johnny Jennings said Monday.

Officer Angela Starnes, who last worked in the homicide unit, died at her home.

“Please keep Ofc. Starnes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” Jennings wrote.

Concord Police officers awarded Medal of Valor by President Biden

Jennings says from now until Starnes’ funeral, CMPD will be wearing mourning bands in her honor.

“Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly,” he added.

In 2018, CMPD posted on social media that Officer Starnes helped find a missing Gastonia woman who got lost on the beach during a vacation. Starnes was also on vacation.

“We’re all very thankful to her for helping us, such a wonderful person!” the missing woman’s family wrote to Starnes at the time.

