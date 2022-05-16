NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Justices limit federal court review of some deportations

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Georgia resident Pankajkumar Patel, who checked a box...
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Georgia resident Pankajkumar Patel, who checked a box indicating he was a U.S. citizen when renewing his Georgia driver’s license in 2008.(MGN Online / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Monday ruled that federal courts are powerless to review immigration officials’ decisions in some deportation cases, even when they have made what a dissenting justice called “egregious factual mistakes.”

The court ruled 5-4 against Georgia resident Pankajkumar Patel, who checked a box indicating he was a U.S. citizen when renewing his Georgia driver’s license in 2008.

An immigration judge, who is a Justice Department employee, concluded Patel intended to misrepresent his status for the purpose of getting his license, even though Georgia law entitled a noncitizen in Patel’s situation to a license to drive.

Patel and his wife, Jyotsnaben, concede they entered the U.S. illegally roughly 30 years ago since leaving their native India. In 2007, Patel applied for a “green card,” legal permanent residency status, with the support of his employer. The Patels have three children. One is a U.S. citizen and the other two are green-card holders who are married to Americans.

But Patel’s quest for legal status foundered on the license application, and the immigration judge’s decision that Patel had intentionally misrepresented his citizenship status. The judge ordered Patel and his wife deported.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for five conservative justices that federal courts can’t review such decisions under immigration law. The U.S. attorney general can grant protection from deportation, but people must first be eligible and the result of the immigration judge’s decision was that Patel was ineligible.

“Federal courts have a very limited role to play in this process,” Barrett wrote concluding that immigration law “precludes judicial review of factual findings that underlie a denial of relief.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined with the court’s three liberal justices in dissent. “As a result, no court may correct even the agency’s most egregious factual mistakes about an individual’s statutory eligibility for relief,” Gorsuch wrote, noting the agency itself sided with Patel at the Supreme Court.

While the high-court case dealt with deportation, Gorsuch wrote that the decision could foreclose court review when immigration officials make errors of fact in other contexts, “the student hoping to remain in the country, the foreigner who marries a U. S. citizen, the skilled worker sponsored by her employer.”

Pointing to government statistics, Gorsuch wrote that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rejected 13,000 green-card applications in the last three months of 2021 and has a backlog of nearly 790,000 pending cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Curry
NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue
CMPD is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte.
Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured
An officer was injured while chasing a suspect on foot in Gaston County.
Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County
Sunday night’s homicide came less than 24 hours after another shooting just around the corner...
CMPD: 18-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
WATCH LIVE: Georgetown County sheriff holds news conference; Brittanee Drexel’s mother set to speak