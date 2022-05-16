Hottest weather so far coming this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much like over the weekend, today will feature times of clouds and sunshine along with elevated humidity levels and unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered storms back in the forecast

Break from the humidity comes Tuesday

Record-challenging late-week heatwave

A stray shower is possible at any point, but a broken line of scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms is forecast to drift southeast across the WBTV viewing area during the afternoon and evening hours. As a cold front moves across the Carolinas, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Once the rain ends this evening, skies will clear overnight and overnight temperatures will drop back to the cooler 50s.

Sunshine will return for Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

The big story for the remainder of the week will be our first round of summer-like heat and humidity. There’s little chance for any rain Wednesday, but afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We only go up from there, as low to mid-90s are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In fact, Charlotte’s record high of 95 degrees set in 1964 may be challenged Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon Thursday through the weekend, though no day at this point appears to be a washout. Temperatures will get back into the mid-80s on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

