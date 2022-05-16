Harrisburg celebrates Grand Opening of the Harrisburg Park Disc Golf Course

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of The Harrisburg Park Disc Golf Course on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. The 9-hole course was designed with beginners, families, and seniors in mind.

The course is also great for experienced players who are looking to work on their short game. The course begins and ends around the wooded trails adjacent to the parking lot above Field #1 located in the southeast section of Harrisburg Park. The course also utilizes a portion of Harris Depot Park, which will hopefully bring new visitors to the beautiful facility.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for each hole. If interested in sponsoring, please contact our Parks and Recreation Office at 704-455-7275.

