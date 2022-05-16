NC DHHS Flu
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence on Monday

(Buc'ee's)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a day that thousands of people have been waiting for – the grand opening of Buc-ee’s in Florence.

The highly anticipated travel center is the first to open in the Palmetto State.

It’s located off I-95 at the 170 interchange and will have 120 fueling pumps, clean restrooms and some favorite food options such as Texas BBQ and Beaver Nuggets.

Not only is it a big day for those traveling along I-95, but it’s a big day for the Florence County community.

The Florence Chamber of Commerce has told WMBF News that there are already plans to grow the area around Buc-ee’s which will include hotels, restaurants and retail stores to help improve Florence’s tourism traffic.

WMBF News will have a crew there throughout the day as travelers and locals stop by Buc-ee’s to check out the popular travel center.

Watch our coverage starting on WMBF News Today at 5 a.m.

