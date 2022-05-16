NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With marijuana legal in many places, the FDA issued a warning Friday about a growing danger to children.

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.

The THC-infused products have caused serious symptoms like hallucinations, rapid heart rate and vomiting in young children.

The FDA reports many kids have even been hospitalized. Since the beginning of last year, public health officials have logged more than 100 adverse events from edibles with THC.

If a child has consumed an edible, the FDA says to call poison control at 800-222-1222 before any symptoms appear.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Curry
NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue
CMPD is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte.
Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured
An officer was injured while chasing a suspect on foot in Gaston County.
Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says

Latest News

Malik Yoba received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the historic black college in...
Actor Malik Yoba receives honorary degree from Livingstone College during commencement
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds