NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord Police officers awarded Medal of Valor by President Biden

Rowan County native Jason Shuping honored posthumously
The officers were selected to receive this award for their courage during the events on...
The officers were selected to receive this award for their courage during the events on December 16, 2020, and for Officer Jason Shuping's sacrifice.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Five Concord Police officers were awarded the Medal of Valor in Washington, D.C. today by President Joe Biden.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer. The medal is awarded annually by the President or Vice President to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.-Bureau of Justice Assistance

This year there were 1500 applicants. Five recipients were chosen. The Concord officers were selected to receive this award for their courage during the events on December 16, 2020, and for Officer Jason Shuping’s sacrifice.

President Biden and Attorney General Garland presented Officer Paul Stackenwalt, former Officer Kaleb Robinson, Officer Kyle Baker, and posthumously Officer Jason Shuping (Haylee Shuping receiving for her husband Officer Jason Shuping) with the Medal of Valor on Monday.

“Fallen Officer Jason Shuping and Officers Kyle Baker, Paul Stackenwalt, and Kaleb Robinson of the Concord, North Carolina, Police Department engaged a suspect in a busy retail area who opened fire on the officers and took a woman hostage. The officers fired at the suspect to turn attention away from their colleagues and shielding each other with their own bodies – until they ended the threat. During the gunfight, Officer Shuping paid the ultimate sacrifice.  All four men demonstrated courageous action in a volatile encounter with a gunman to protect the public,” the White House said in a released statement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Curry
NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue
CMPD is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte.
Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured
An officer was injured while chasing a suspect on foot in Gaston County.
Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County
Sunday night’s homicide came less than 24 hours after another shooting just around the corner...
CMPD: 18-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
HAPPENING TODAY: Sheriff to address recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County
.
VIDEO: Sheriff to address recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County
Malik Yoba received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the historic black college in...
Actor Malik Yoba receives honorary degree from Livingstone College during commencement
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence