CMPD investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte
The incident occurred in the 900 block of N. Wendover Road.
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night.
According to CMPD, the incident took place in the 900 block of N. Wendover Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
