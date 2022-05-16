Charlotte gas prices averaging $4.23 a gallon for regular gas

NC DHHS Flu
The price is 62 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.61 a gallon on May 16, 2012.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $4.23 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 62 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.61 a gallon on May 16, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 38.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.99 per gallon as of May 15 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon, analysts said.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.23, unchanged from last week’s $4.23 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”

