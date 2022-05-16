NC DHHS Flu
Bomb threat suspect makes personal appeal to federal judge

By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials. Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in August 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress. There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. No explosives were found.

Monday, Roseberry appeared in federal court via video conference.

Roseberry’s attorney asked Judge Rudolph Contreras for additional time before submitting a counter-offer to the U.S. Department of Justice’s plea offer. Judge Contreras scheduled another status conference for June 28th.

Roseberry requested to address the court during the hearing and asked to be allowed to go home. He told Judge Contreras that his wife may have cancer and would not have anybody to care for her, should she need to go through another round of chemotherapy.

Roseberry’s lawyer said he would formally request bail to be reconsidered. Judge Contreras told Roseberry that it may be unlikely he’ll be released because of the seriousness of last August’s incident.

Roseberry’s lawyer also told the court that he’s waiting for documents from a D.C. jail that will allegedly show Roseberry recently saved a corrections officer’s life. The lawyer said potential proof of that goodwill could play a role in his counter to the Department of Justice’s plea offer.

