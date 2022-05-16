NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Curry
NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue
CMPD is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte.
Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured
Sunday night’s homicide came less than 24 hours after another shooting just around the corner...
CMPD: 18-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting
An officer was injured while chasing a suspect on foot in Gaston County.
Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County

Latest News

Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state
The polls are open from 7AM to 7PM on Saturday. All Chester County residents can vote no matter...
Chester County Schools to hold $263 million bond referendum vote on Saturday
The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road, Heckle...
Rock Hill newest development project set to demolish shopping center
There are 16 early voting sites in the county. The three busiest vote sites right now are...
Nearly 18K ballots cast so far in Mecklenburg County’s early voting period
There are 16 early voting sites in the county. The three busiest vote sites right now are...
Nearly 18K ballots cast so far in Mecklenburg County’s early voting period