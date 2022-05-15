Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms are possible into early tonight, which could diminish viewing of the total lunar eclipse tonight.

The total eclipse begins around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and will last until just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Tonight and Monday: Scattered rain and storms linger.

This week: Feeling like summer, with upper 80s to lower 90s.

A total lunar eclipse will occur tonight. Moonrise will be around 8:05 p.m. tonight, out of the east-southeast, with a partial eclipse beginning around 10:27 p.m.

The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:29 p.m. Sunday, and will end just before 1 a.m. Monday. Tonight is also the full moon, which will appear larger than normal, as it’s orbit will be closer to earth, and will appear as a “supermoon.”

Unfortunately, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy tonight, so cloud cover could be an issue. I do think that if you have clouds or rain over you when you are viewing the lunar eclipse, if you wait about 30 minutes, you may get some breaks in the clouds or rain to be able to see it.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers early, and some patchy fog. Overnight low temperatures will be around 65 degrees.

Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with another round of scattered rain and storms into the afternoon, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A few storms may be strong-to-severe, with gusty winds, hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Monday night will feature clearing skies, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Hotter temperatures develop for the remainder of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Wednesday, with lower 90s expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Isolated-to-scattered rain and storms will be possible each afternoon Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s for Sunday.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

