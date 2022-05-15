Scattered storms Monday before hottest week of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM this morning for counties in the foothills and mountains.

Afternoon t-storms today first in the mountains then the piedmont later this evening and night

Scattered afternoon t-storms Monday some strong to severe

Hottest temps so far this year this week

Partly cloudy and warmer for today with highs at 86 with rain chances increasing starting in the late afternoon. Thundershowers will begin around the mountains this afternoon before pushing through the piedmont area late this evening and night. Lows tonight drop down to 65.

Futurecast Sunday (WBTV)

The total lunar eclipse takes place tonight. A partial eclipse begins at 10:27 PM with the total eclipse starting at 11:29 PM and continues until 12:53 AM on Monday. The moon will appear slightly larger and brighter with a reddish tint. However, clouds and light showers looks to hinder the view with a few showers and clouds. If we don’t get a chance to see the eclipse Sunday night, there is another chance coming up this November!

A marginal (LEVEL 1) risk for severe weather is in place for Monday alongside an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could contain wind gusts over 60 mph and hail. Scattered t-storms will begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs for the afternoon will be near 88. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Total Lunar Eclipse (WBTV)

Drier with plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs near 84. We will crank up the heat through the work week while approaching the lower 90s by the second half of the work week.

