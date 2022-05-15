NC DHHS Flu
Panthers hope Barnes’ speed translates to football field

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kalon “Boogie” Barnes is a flat-out burner. The biggest question facing the Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback is whether his elite speed translates to a successful NFL career.

Barnes ran a 4.23 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February — the fastest time ever recorded by a defensive back since the NFL Network began broadcasting the event in 2003.

It’s also the second-fastest time of any player, finishing one one-hundredth of a second behind wide receiver John Ross, who set the combine record in 2017.

