Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer was injured in pursuit of a suspect early Sunday morning in Gaston County.

According to the Lowell Police Department (LPD), officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at ICONZ Bar on Westover Street.

Officers from LPD and other agencies pursued one suspect on foot, resulting in an injury to one officer.

The officer was transported to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the officer’s injuries were not immediately available.

Police were able to arrest one suspect, although multiple suspects are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

LPD does not believe the other suspects are still in Lowell and asks that anyone with any information call Gaston County Dispatch at 704-866-3300.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

