NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College

Curry will not attend Commencement but the school will look to present him with a diploma in the future.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after scoring during the second half of an...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The NBA’s all-time leading 3-pointer shooter and three-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry will finally receive his degree from Davidson College.

Curry, a Charlotte native who attended and played basketball at Davidson from 2006-09, hadn’t graduated yet after leaving school following his junior year in 2009 for the NBA Draft. He was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Davidson announced that Curry re-enrolled for the spring semester and completed his final semester of classwork. He will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology with the class of 2022.

“Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree,” the school said in a statement.

Curry, 34, who is still competing in the NBA Playoffs with the Warriors, will not attend Commencement but the school will look to present him with a diploma in the future.

The NBA superstar who helped revolutionize the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting ability made his mark with the Wildcats when he led the school to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Curry has won two NBA MVPs and has been an all-star eight times. He won championships with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Excitement builds for Davidson College men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament

Due to not finishing his degree, Curry’s No. 30 jersey hadn’t been able to be retired by Davidson.

Curry graduated high school from Charlotte Christian School and became the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point scorer earlier this year. He currently has 3,117 in the regular season.

His father, Dell Curry played with the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-98 and is now a color commentator on the team’s broadcasts. Curry’s younger brother, Seth, played for Duke University and is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

