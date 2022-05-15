Growth means a warehouse expansion for Rowan Vocational Opportunities

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17,000 square foot warehouse expansion is planned for Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. this summer. “Expansion will provide numerous benefits for the agency as the current 27,000 square foot warehouse and production area is just not big enough to accommodate the increased amount of business that has been generated!” stated Gary Yelton, Executive Director.

RVO was founded in 1966 by a group of concerned citizens united in a quest to provide employment training, job seeking, and life skills training for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The current facility is located at 2728 Old Concord Road in Salisbury in a building that previously served as the former Rowan County Health Department. As a result of a generous one-million-dollar gift from Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ketner, a 27,000 square foot expansion was added in 1999.

According to Gary Yelton, Executive Director of both the Rowan County and Cabarrus County facilities, “Due to the increased demand for manufacturing products in this area, we are committed to providing the most efficient and cost-effective production and services we can.” He continued by stating, “The expansion will allow us to continue to maintain and enhance the same high-quality products and services we are known for. This will also increase our ability to provide accurate quality control and inventory accountability. As we expand, this allows us more storage space for raw materials and finished goods as well.” “The additional space will also be essential in ensuring a more safe, comfortable, and convenient area to work in for our consumers and customers,” said Yelton.

Not only does Yelton and his staff anticipate an increased level of activity, but also more utilization of the increased space. According to RVO’s Sales and Marketing Director, Glenn McDonald, “Our vision is to successfully serve our customers while helping our staff and consumers work in an atmosphere that encourages team work and cooperation both internally and out in the community.” “At both Rowan and Cabarrus sites, demand for our services remains extremely strong and we had a record-breaking production year in 2021,” continued McDonald.

Both RVO and CVO are fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Cabarrus facility opened in 2010 and is located in Concord, North Carolina.

Please be on alert for the announcement of ground breaking activities.

For additional information, please contact Glenn McDonald, Director of Sales and Marketing, at glenn@rowanvocopp.org or by phone at 704-798-0683.

