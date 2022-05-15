NC DHHS Flu
Domi, Raanta help Hurricanes close out Bruins 3-2 in Game 7

By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win the deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, Carolina advanced to the second round to face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jake DeBrusk scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, while David Pastrnak had one with 21.7 seconds left with Boston having pulled Jeremy Swayman for the extra attacker.

Swayman had 28 saves for Boston.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

