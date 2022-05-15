CMPD investigating shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Charlotte.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Medic confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital from the same location with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD says that upon Medic’s arrival, a male victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives with CMPD’s Homicide Unit are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by going to their website.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

