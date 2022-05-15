NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

The incident took place in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place on Saturday evening.

Medic confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital from the same location earlier in the day with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

