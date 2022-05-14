NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Scattered storm chances to continue through Monday as temperatures rise

90-degree temperatures could return to the Charlotte area by Thursday.
Afternoon and evening rain chances will stick around through Monday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storm chances will continue through Monday, and 90-degree temperatures are set to arrive within the next seven days.

  • Sunday and Monday: Scattered storms expected in the afternoons, evenings.
  • Midweek: Drier conditions arrive.
  • 90-degree days are not far away!

Temperatures topped out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon as scattered showers and storms impacted the area. Although a few showers and rumbles of thunder are still possible this evening, coverage will decrease from here as temperatures drop in the low 60s overnight.

Sunday will start dry, but scattered storms will redevelop by the afternoon and evening hours. No need to cancel outdoor plans, but stay weather aware!

Monday will also start off dry before a cold front ushers a few showers and storms through the area. Coverage won’t be widespread, and some may not even get any rain, but any storms that do form could be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concern with any storms that do intensify.

We’ll dry out behind the cold front with a slight drop in temperatures mid-week, but that temperature drop will be short-lived. Our first 90-degree day of the year is possible by Thursday and we could top out in the low-to-mid 90s by the start of next weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help...
Cooper announces ‘Internet For All’ initiative to bring more access to rural, inner-city areas in N.C.
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged
Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company's result
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company’s result

Latest News

Scattered storm chances to continue through Monday as temperatures rise
Scattered storm chances to continue through Monday as temperatures rise
Lightning and briefly heavy downpours are possible at times. Expect warm and humid conditions...
Not a weekend washout; warm and humid conditions with thunderstorms expected
Scattered showers and storms to persist through the weekend
Scattered showers and storms to persist through the weekend
Scattered showers and storms to persist through the weekend
Scattered showers and storms to persist through the weekend