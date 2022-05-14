Scattered storm chances to continue through Monday as temperatures rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storm chances will continue through Monday, and 90-degree temperatures are set to arrive within the next seven days.

Sunday and Monday: Scattered storms expected in the afternoons, evenings.

Midweek: Drier conditions arrive.

90-degree days are not far away!

Temperatures topped out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon as scattered showers and storms impacted the area. Although a few showers and rumbles of thunder are still possible this evening, coverage will decrease from here as temperatures drop in the low 60s overnight.

🌦️ We have a few showers and storms across the area this afternoon...



The storm over Caldwell, Burke, & Catawba Counties (I-40) is capable of producing 40mph wind gusts & pea size hail #ncwx #cltwx #scwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/caiKabBcra — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 14, 2022

Sunday will start dry, but scattered storms will redevelop by the afternoon and evening hours. No need to cancel outdoor plans, but stay weather aware!

Monday will also start off dry before a cold front ushers a few showers and storms through the area. Coverage won’t be widespread, and some may not even get any rain, but any storms that do form could be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concern with any storms that do intensify.

We’ll dry out behind the cold front with a slight drop in temperatures mid-week, but that temperature drop will be short-lived. Our first 90-degree day of the year is possible by Thursday and we could top out in the low-to-mid 90s by the start of next weekend.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

