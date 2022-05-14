NC DHHS Flu
Police: Four people injured in separate shootings in Gastonia

At least three juveniles were involved in the shootings.
Three separate shootings happened within just hours of each other in Gastonia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a series of unrelated shootings that left four people injured Friday night.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Matthews Street. Police believe a 12-year-old accidentally shot an adult inside of a home. The adult had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

The Department of Social Services is helping in the investigation to determine whether or not any charges should be filed.

Another shooting took place before 10 p.m. at a location that has not yet been released. Police say a person was dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after having been shot.

Officers received a shooting call around that same time coming from Ridge Avenue. Two juveniles were found at different times in the area with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are still working to see if the person brought to the hospital had anything to do with what happened on Ridge Avenue.

No charges have been filed or arrests made in any of last night’s shootings.

This is a developing situation.

