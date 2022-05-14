Police continue searching for teen after bullets hit a nearby home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for your help searching for a wanted teen.

The person is one of two teenagers that police say fired shots at a car outside a Charlotte convenience store last month.

CMPD released new video of the shooting that happened along Wyalong Drive on April 30.

You can see two people inside.

Then, the person in a black shirt walks out.

Police say two 17-year-olds fired shots.

Carlota Escarcha lives about a football field away from where the teens fired the shots.

She wasn’t home, but says police told her bullets hit her house.

“And he was like, ‘is that unusual?’” Escarcha said. “I said I think it’s just dirt. He said ‘no, that’s a bullet hole.’ I said what? I said that’s my bedroom.”

Bullet holes are visible in both her garage and upstairs.

Escarcha says her neighborhood is quiet and safe, and she’s shocked this happened.

“Now I’m just concerned,” she said.

During the incident, police say a juvenile was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the teens, who fired an assault rifle, has been arrested and is facing charges.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling (the vehicle), two counts of damage to property, shooting in city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling (Escarcha’s home).

During his arrest, CMPD said that “the suspect tried to evade officers and was additionally charged with felony flee to eluding and reckless driving.”

Police say the other teen, who fired a 9-millimeter handgun, has not yet been caught.

Meanwhile, Escarcha is just giving thanks.

“And then the policeman said ‘you have a good guardian angel,’” she said. “I said yes, because I pray all the time.”

Police ask anyone with information in this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

