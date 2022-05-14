NC DHHS Flu
Panthers’ Corral has ‘big chip’ on shoulder after draft fall

Matt Corral’s unexpected fall to the third round of the NFL draft has left the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback with a good bit of motivation as he begins his professional career.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Corral’s unexpected fall to the third round of the NFL draft has left the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback with a good bit of motivation as he begins his professional career.

Corral said he already had a chip on his shoulder but now it’s “even bigger.”

The former Mississippi QB said he has no explanation for the freefall.

Corral addressed an NFL Network report that attributed his free fall to “alcohol and related issues” from his past. He said he doesn’t know where that came from and it was the first time he’s heard of it.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

