NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg Co. inmate mistakenly released

Officials say his court information was entered incorrectly.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the erroneous release of Quay Davis...
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the erroneous release of Quay Davis from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the erroneous release of Quay Davis from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central.

Davis was transported to MCDCC on April 12 from Bertie Correctional on a writ hold and immediately appeared in court. He was served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by a prisoner and received a $75,000 secured bond.

[YOU MAY LIKE: Juvenile returned after being mistakenly released by Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office]

Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly, without the writ hold added, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. Subsequently, he was released just before 11 a.m. May 9, due to the possession of weapon charge being voluntarily dismissed.

MCSO was notified about the error on May 13.

“Our deputies are working diligently to return Mr. Davis into custody. We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence or policy and procedure violations,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help...
Cooper announces ‘Internet For All’ initiative to bring more access to rural, inner-city areas in N.C.
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company's result
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company’s result
Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged
Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Three separate shootings happened within just hours of each other in Gastonia.
Police: Four people injured in separate shootings in Gastonia
Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier
Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier offers one-of-a-kind fitness
Two truths and a lie
Weekend morning show fun: Caroline and Bekah play two truths and a lie
Twist Secret
Product Test: Caroline twists Bekah's hair with the Twist Secret