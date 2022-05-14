Mecklenburg Co. inmate mistakenly released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the erroneous release of Quay Davis from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central.

Davis was transported to MCDCC on April 12 from Bertie Correctional on a writ hold and immediately appeared in court. He was served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by a prisoner and received a $75,000 secured bond.

Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly, without the writ hold added, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. Subsequently, he was released just before 11 a.m. May 9, due to the possession of weapon charge being voluntarily dismissed.

MCSO was notified about the error on May 13.

“Our deputies are working diligently to return Mr. Davis into custody. We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence or policy and procedure violations,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

