CMPD: Missing 77-year-old woman found, reunited with family

Mary Grier, 77, was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
Mary Grier, 77, was reported missing Saturday morning.
Mary Grier, 77, was reported missing Saturday morning.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was reported missing over the weekend in Charlotte has been found, authorities say.

Mary Grier, 77, was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Mallard Creek Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. She was reportedly on foot at that time, but is known to accept rides from strangers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday morning that Grier had been located and reunited with her family.

