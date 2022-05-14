CMPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 77-year-old woman

NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Mary Grier, 77, was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

She was last seen in the area of Mallard Creek Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. She was reportedly on foot at that time, but is known to accept rides from strangers.

Grier was wearing a red top and red skirt and was carrying a pocketbook when she was last seen.

She is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

CMPD says she suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who sees or has information about Mary Grier is asked to call 911 immediately.

