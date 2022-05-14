Citizens Review Board: CMPD officers wrongfully detaining teacher should be disciplined

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Citizens Review Board, an agency that maintains accountability, released findings Thursday arguing that CMPD should have disciplined the officers involved in the Jasmine Horne case.

This comes after CMPD officers wrongfully handcuffed and detained Horne, a CMS teacher, last summer.

Officers were looking for a woman involved in a stabbing - someone with the same last name as Horne - and handcuffed and detained Jasmine Horne at gunpoint. CMPD says she was released 15 minutes later.

“It’s bittersweet,” Horne said about CRB’s recent ruling. “That’s the best way I can explain it, it’s bittersweet. There’s been validation from their decision.”

Late Friday night, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released a statement, saying that he believes his officers “did their jobs” and he “stands behind [their] actions.”

Jennings went on to say he appreciates the Citizens Review Board’s review of the case and looks forward to the official recommendation.

The board will submit a recommendation to Chief Jennings and the city manager in a couple of weeks. CMPD will then have to decide whether to accept or reject it.

Related: CMPD releases body cam footage showing officers handcuffing teacher in case of mistaken identity

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.