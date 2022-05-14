NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle Theft Unit in partnership with the Cleveland Division of Police, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Ohio BMV, according to OSHP.

OSHP stated the following were seized as a result of this warrant execution:

  • Six ATVs
  • 2017 Dodge Charger
  • Two firearms
  • Approximately 10 pounds of illegal marijuana
  • Additional illicit drugs
  • Criminal tools

The 2017 Dodge Charger and one of the ATVs were reported as stolen, but the other five ATVs have tampered vehicle identification numbers, OSHP said.

The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and continued collaboration by all agencies involved, OSHP stated.

OSHP said all charges are pending at this time as the case investigation is still active and ongoing.

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location
Breaking News
One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
A Cornelius woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during shipping
Engagement ring missing after delivery driver takes box during return shipment

Latest News

CORRECT FIRST NAME TO: JEFFERY, INSTEAD OF JEFFREY This booking photo provided by Fulton County...
Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is criminally charged after being involved in a school fight.
School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say
CMPD officer mistakenly handcuffed Jasmine Horne last summer.
Citizens Review Board: CMPD officers wrongfully detaining teacher should be disciplined