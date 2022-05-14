NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.(WISN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said.

None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night’s game were believed to be life-threatening.

The first shooting, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody.

Seventeen more people were injured in a second shooting about two hours later, which happened a few blocks away. Ten people were taken into custody and nine guns were recovered, WTMJ-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication whether the two shootings were related or involved fans who were watching the game.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game.

Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots but didn’t see anyone get shot or see the shooter during the earlier shooting.

“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said “It was close.”

After the shots were fired, scores of fans began running toward the Deer District, he said.

Reinemann, who has worked the lot for 18 years, remained at his post even as fearful Bucks fans ran past him.

“I sat in my chair here the whole while,” he said.

“The incident took place outside of the Deer District area. We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department,” Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said.

Boston defeated Milwaukee in the game to force a Game 7 of the series Sunday night in Boston.

__

This story has been updated to correct the age of one of the people shot to 30, not 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help...
Cooper announces ‘Internet For All’ initiative to bring more access to rural, inner-city areas in N.C.
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company's result
Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company’s result
Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged
Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Latest News

The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east
Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier
Small Business Spotlight: Fit Atelier offers one-of-a-kind fitness
Two truths and a lie
Weekend morning show fun: Caroline and Bekah play two truths and a lie
Twist Secret
Product Test: Caroline twists Bekah's hair with the Twist Secret