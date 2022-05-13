Woman looking for love, frustrated with local matchmaking company’s result

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kate Morgan says she was simply looking for companionship when she stumbled upon the promises offered by matchmaking service, Carolina Introductions. At 78, Morgan was hopeful the old saying would ring true, that it’s never too late to find love.

“I was seriously looking for someone to be a good friend, a partner,” Morgan told WBTV. “There isn’t anyone in the house to share hugs with.”

Morgan says she filled out the online form and was called by the company within a matter of minutes. But she wasn’t sold until she visited their Fort Mill office in person.

“They made it sound like very high-quality individuals that they’re working with and I thought, that’s a whole lot better than what I’ve been doing so far,” Morgan said.

She paid a deposit and signed up for the membership that would cost her over $2,000. The contract she showed WBTV states her membership level entitled her to four introductions.

“My income base is limited so for me to do this, I really did think about it,” she said.

It took a few months she says for Carolina Introductions to nail down her first date - one she thinks she had very little in common with - and after that?

“Nothing else, no. No other matches.”

A quick search of the Better Business Bureau reveals Morgan isn’t alone in her complaints. While the company has an A-minus rating with the BBB, multiple reviews share similar thoughts and experiences.

“For the money that I could have paid for this, I could have taken a wonderful European vacation,” Morgan laughed.

WBTV visited Carolina Interactions’ Fort Mill office Thursday and found the lights turned off and a locked door. An email and phone call trying to get their side of the story has so far gone unanswered.

But Morgan did receive a call from the company not long after WBTV reached out, which she doesn’t believe is a coincidence.

At this point, Morgan doesn’t want this company to find her love, instead, she’s simply looking to get her cash back.

“It’s embarrassing to me that I’ve been taking for a ride.”

