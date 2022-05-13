Special needs students at CMS elementary school gifted adaptive bikes from area nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Special needs students at Rama Road Elementary School in Charlotte got a big surprise Friday.

It’s all thanks to Unlock Inc and Kyle’s Corner, two nonprofits focused on getting special needs students adaptive equipment.

Two bikes were presented to several dozen students ranging from pre-K through fifth grade. They have special pedals and straps to make sure students of all ability levels can safely enjoy getting on a bike at recess and having fun.

It was a big donation; one of the bikes can run anywhere from $2,800 to $3,800 dollars.

The kids had a blast trying out the new bikes and feeling a little more independent.

“A lot of these children are very dependent on the children around them, their families, and teachers to do all kinds of other things, so to give them a bike they can ride on their own it gives them a sense of being very independent in themselves,” Conni Branscom, founder of Kyle’s Corner, said.

Earlier this year a number of regular bikes were donated to the school, so teachers in the special needs program said they’re excited to see their students riding alongside their classmates.

