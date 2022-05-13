NC DHHS Flu
Showers, thunderstorms possible the rest of Friday

We may get some breaks in clouds at times.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the remainder of our Friday afternoon.

  • Rest of Today: Showers and isolated thunderstorms
  • Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
  • Sunday: Scattered night showers and thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina will keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in our area through this evening. Between the periods of showers, we may get some breaks in the clouds at times which will allow temperatures to warm into the 70s.

For tonight, expect some scattered showers early and then cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog developing after midnight; lows will range from the low to mid-60s.

On Saturday a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Tailgating forecast
Tailgating forecast(First Alert Weather)

With daytime heating and the low still lingering, another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday afternoon; highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

Slight rain chances will continue for Monday but once the cold front moves through we’ll clear out and warm up next week. A few isolated showers will be possible early on Monday. By the afternoon we should see some sunshine and warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

