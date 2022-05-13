NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged
Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with an extensive criminal record is now jailed again, charged in a domestic violence incident.

According to the report, Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female. Deputies say he went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and dragged her out to his car. The victim sustained facial and bodily surface injuries as she attempted to fight back.

Kesler then drove the woman to Concord, the back to Rowan County. Kesler pulled into the parking lot of Cheeseman’s General Store in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road. The woman managed to escape and called for law enforcement. Deputies were able to locate Kesler and take him into custody.

Kesler’s prior criminal record includes charges of breaking and entering, larceny, assault with deadly weapons and possession of controlled substances.

