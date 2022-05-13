NC DHHS Flu
Scattered showers and storms to persist through the weekend

The Charlotte area could see its first 90-degree day of the year this coming week.
Scattered showers and storms could linger on Friday night and into Saturday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place on Friday as periods of rain and a few storms to wrap up the work week. Scattered storms and warmer temperatures are also in the forecast for the weekend.

  • Friday night: First Alert as periodic downpours continue through the night.
  • This weekend: Scattered storms remain possible.
  • Next week: 90-degree days arrive.

The low-pressure system we have been talking about for over a week is bringing us periods of rain and a few storms this evening, so keep the umbrella nearby!

Temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s as we wake up Saturday morning, and some lingering rain will be possible to start off the day.

By Saturday afternoon, highs will rebound back into the low 80s with only an isolated shower and storm chance in the forecast for the Piedmont. Better storm chances are in the forecast for those in the mountains tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will start dry across the area, but scattered storms will then return to the forecast by the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the potential for a few gusty storms, temperatures should still top out in the upper 80s.

Near 90-degree temperatures and scattered storm chances will stick around through the start of next week, ahead of our next cold front. Once the front has cleared, drier and only slightly cooler temperatures will move in for our Tuesday.

Those highs will heat back up quickly by the end of the seven-day forecast as highs could top out, if not exceed, the 90-degree mark Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

