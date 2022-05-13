NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Piedmont Players to present Legally Blonde: The Musical

Laugh along as you follow the tale of Elle Woods, a rich blonde whose life is turned...
Laugh along as you follow the tale of Elle Woods, a rich blonde whose life is turned upside-down as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players in Salisbury will present Legally Blonde: The Musical beginning on June 3 with performances continuing through June 19.

Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations, while staying true to herself.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: AJ Reid as Elle Woods, Micah Cross as Warner Huntington III, Madisyn Prater as Vivienne Kensington, Austin Rowland as Emmett Forrest, Nick Culp as Professor Callahan, Laura Raynor-Williams as Paulette, Abby Williams as Serena, Leslie Roberts as Margot, Kara Holt as Pilar, Caroline Monroe as Enid, and Emma Shelton as Brooke Wyndham.

The robust and fabulous ensemble includes: Marc Anderson, Bailey Daugherty, Michael Meres, Kira Miller, Allex Phoenix, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Lark Staley, Kristin Swilley, Taylor Szakal, Wendy Weant, Dennis Welch, and Isaac Welch.

PRODUCING PARTNER: Owen & Elizabeth Norvell

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Friday, June 03 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 04 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 05 at 2:30 PM Friday, June 10 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 PM Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 19 at 2:30 PM Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

VENUE: The Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC 28144 TICKETS Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Breaking News
One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
A Cornelius woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during shipping
Engagement ring missing after delivery driver takes box during return shipment
In front of friends and family Sunday evening, Jonathan Eudy got to watch his youngest...
Dying wish fulfilled: Lincolnton father with ALS watches daughter graduate thanks to in-home ceremony

Latest News

Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged
Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend
Bryan Edwards began his career in emergency services at Anson County in 1988.
Bryan Edwards Selected as Rowan County EMS Division Chief
There will be live demonstrations from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Bomb Squad, SWAT Team,...
Town of Harrisburg kick off to the 2022 Event Season on Saturday
Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location