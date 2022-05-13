Piedmont Players to present Legally Blonde: The Musical

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players in Salisbury will present Legally Blonde: The Musical beginning on June 3 with performances continuing through June 19.

Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations, while staying true to herself.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: AJ Reid as Elle Woods, Micah Cross as Warner Huntington III, Madisyn Prater as Vivienne Kensington, Austin Rowland as Emmett Forrest, Nick Culp as Professor Callahan, Laura Raynor-Williams as Paulette, Abby Williams as Serena, Leslie Roberts as Margot, Kara Holt as Pilar, Caroline Monroe as Enid, and Emma Shelton as Brooke Wyndham.

The robust and fabulous ensemble includes: Marc Anderson, Bailey Daugherty, Michael Meres, Kira Miller, Allex Phoenix, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Lark Staley, Kristin Swilley, Taylor Szakal, Wendy Weant, Dennis Welch, and Isaac Welch.

PRODUCING PARTNER: Owen & Elizabeth Norvell

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Friday, June 03 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 04 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 05 at 2:30 PM Friday, June 10 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 PM Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 PM Sunday, June 19 at 2:30 PM Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

VENUE: The Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC 28144 TICKETS Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

