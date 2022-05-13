N.C. Gov. Cooper to make ‘major broadband announcement’

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make what his office is calling “a major broadband announcement” in Durham Friday morning.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will be with him. Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help people without high-speed internet get it cheaper.

Related: Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

Having the internet is something most people take for granted, but tens of thousands of people in the Carolinas don’t have it, hurting their ability to find jobs, do school work or access services.

According to state numbers, more than a million people in North Carolina lack internet access. In Mecklenburg County, it’s about 10%.

On Monday the Biden Administration announced Spectrum and AT&T are among the 20 companies that will provide $30 a month high-speed internet plans for low-income families.

A family of four will need to make less than $55,500 a year or get assistance like food stamps, Medicaid or public housing.

The White House set up a website where people can sign up for the program.

WBTV will be listening to Gov. Cooper’s announcement at 10:30 a.m. Friday and provide additional details once it’s complete.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.