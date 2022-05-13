Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

NC DHHS Flu
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on they way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

