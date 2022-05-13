Help needed in finding missing Lincolnton teen

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen male.

Isaiah Richardson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Hudson White Trail in Lincolnton.

He is described as a 17-year-old Black male standing about 5′4″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who harbors a runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

