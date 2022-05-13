NC DHHS Flu
Help needed in finding missing Lincolnton teen

He was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Isaiah Richardson was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Isaiah Richardson was last seen Thursday afternoon.(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen male.

Isaiah Richardson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Hudson White Trail in Lincolnton.

He is described as a 17-year-old Black male standing about 5′4″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who harbors a runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

