First Alert: Friday brings a wet end to the workweek

There isn’t a big risk for thunderstorms, but occasional showers will blow through the region from east to west, so keep your umbrella close by.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low pressure along the Carolina coast has backed westward a bit and so cloudy, damp weather has overspread the region and will hold most of the day.

  • First Alert: Clouds, damp, showery today
  • Warmer weekend, scattered PM thunderstorms
  • Hot stuff: Flirting with 90 degrees next week

There isn’t a big risk for thunderstorms, but occasional showers will blow through the region from east to west, so keep your umbrella close by. With more clouds and spotty rain, afternoon readings will be cut back to the middle 70s.

Cloudy, damp and mild tonight with spotty showers, mist and fog. Low will only fall back to the 60s.

As the storm pulls away, clouds and lingering morning showers will likely give way to more sunshine for Saturday afternoon, but a few isolated thundershowers may still fire up – mainly in the mountains – with warmer highs rebounding to the lower 80s.

Sunday will bring even warmer afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, as a front approaches from the west, late-day showers and storms will likely develop, perhaps bringing a wet end to your weekend and evening clouds that could hamper viewing Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse.

Thunderstorm chances will remain up again with the front on Monday, but afternoon readings will likely hold well into the 80s and that trend will continue most days next week. In fact, we may flirt with our first 90-degree reading this season by Thursday!

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

