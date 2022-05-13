First Alert: Friday brings a wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low pressure along the Carolina coast has backed westward a bit and so cloudy, damp weather has overspread the region and will hold most of the day.

First Alert: Clouds, damp, showery today

Warmer weekend, scattered PM thunderstorms

Hot stuff: Flirting with 90 degrees next week

There isn’t a big risk for thunderstorms, but occasional showers will blow through the region from east to west, so keep your umbrella close by. With more clouds and spotty rain, afternoon readings will be cut back to the middle 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Light rain & drizzle greet #CLT & the @WBTV_News area this morning, though nothing too heavy. Off & on showers - maybe a thunder rumble this afternoon - can be expected today. More sun, warmer temps & just scattered weekend storms forecast. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/F5UcrmrAo5 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 13, 2022

Cloudy, damp and mild tonight with spotty showers, mist and fog. Low will only fall back to the 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Lots of clouds & occasional showers around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today. We're starting in the 60s & will end in the 70s, a little below average for this time of the year. Warmer weekend weather in the forecast! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IicemBUkfg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 13, 2022

As the storm pulls away, clouds and lingering morning showers will likely give way to more sunshine for Saturday afternoon, but a few isolated thundershowers may still fire up – mainly in the mountains – with warmer highs rebounding to the lower 80s.

Sunday will bring even warmer afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, as a front approaches from the west, late-day showers and storms will likely develop, perhaps bringing a wet end to your weekend and evening clouds that could hamper viewing Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse.

Thunderstorm chances will remain up again with the front on Monday, but afternoon readings will likely hold well into the 80s and that trend will continue most days next week. In fact, we may flirt with our first 90-degree reading this season by Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

