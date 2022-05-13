NC DHHS Flu
Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location

Bojangles says every restaurant has a certified "Master Biscuit Maker" and on Friday, "Junior" will step in their shoes.
Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - “It’s Bo Time!”

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior is the voice behind the famous Bojangles jingle, and the chicken joint is putting him to work Friday.

Earnhardt is going to help make and serve their famous biscuits in Kannapolis as part of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.

Bojangles says every restaurant has a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.

Customers could even catch him working the drive-thru.

It’s all happening Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kannapolis location on Sears Street.

