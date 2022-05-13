Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - “It’s Bo Time!”

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior is the voice behind the famous Bojangles jingle, and the chicken joint is putting him to work Friday.

Earnhardt is going to help make and serve their famous biscuits in Kannapolis as part of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.

Bojangles says every restaurant has a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.

Can’t wait to serve up some biscuits tomorrow @bojangles! https://t.co/MFBfa3ul8x — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 12, 2022

Customers could even catch him working the drive-thru.

It’s all happening Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kannapolis location on Sears Street.

