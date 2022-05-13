NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating death in Brookhill Village

The crime occurred off Brookhill Road.
Police are investigating a homicide in Brookhill Village.
Police are investigating a homicide in Brookhill Village.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte.

[Owner drops interest in Brookhill Village redevelopment project, conveys it to Charlotte businessman]

Officers announced the investigation was taking place shortly after noon Friday. Originally, they reported the death investigation as a homicide. It happened off the 500 block of Brookhill Road, which appears to be within Brookhill Village.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV for the latest information.

