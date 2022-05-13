Chester County Schools to hold $263 million bond referendum vote on Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Saturday is a big day for the Chester County School district.

For the third time in four years, the district will ask voters to vote on a $263 million school bond referendum. The bond comes with a tax increase that some voters are not too keen on.

Chester County Schools tried to get a bond passed in 2018. It failed. The district tried again in 2020. It failed again. Now, the district is hoping the third time is the charm.

This bond is jam-packed with projects the school district says are necessary. The biggest ones would be two new high schools for the Chester and Lewisville communities. The Great Falls area would see upgrades to all the schools. A new Chester County career center and athletic upgrades are also on the list.

There will be two questions on the ballot. The first asks about all the facility construction. The second asks specifically about athletic upgrades. The first question can pass on its own, but the second question requires the first to pass for it to succeed as well. Some of the students hope it gets passed.

”It feels gross because it’s just old and really rundown,” Chester High student Jamie Ochoa said.

Students come face-to-face with the problems of the aging building every day.

”The other day they actually had to fix the toilets because it’s rusted and when you flushed the urinal water would shoot out of it,” Ja’Den Stringfellow, another student at Chester High, said.

The building is 50 years old. It’s old enough for Stringfellow to walk the same halls his family walked decades ago.

”My mom went to this school,” he said. “My grandma didn’t go to this school but she saw it being built and she got her first teaching job at this school, and so it’s like the needs for the students is much higher than the school can provide for us at this point.”

That exact reason has Superintendent Antwon Sutton hoping this third bond attempt can be the ticket.

”We’re at a point now where we are pouring in so many funds, taxpayer dollars into keeping these schools in operation,” Sutton said. “Plumbing issues, mechanical issues, lighting issues, technology issues. We’re placing band aids on things right now.”

Sutton said the biggest issue is safety. Anyone can walk into the schools and have access to students.

”I just ask everyone to vote their conscious,” he said. “Think about what’s best for the students, faculty and staff members that are in these schools.”

Some of those voters have already made their mind up to vote no. The tax hike the bond would create, they say, is not appealing.

”Not that we don’t want to invest in our children but it just costs too much,” one parent and voter said. “I think it would have a big impact on the businesses the small businesses so it’s not just what will affect the folks on the individual tax bills.”

A household worth $100,000 is projected to pay about $406 more per year. But Sutton says the taxes will go up gradually, as the district borrows more money and the burden shrinks as more people move to the area.

”I just hope something can change because other generations, they don’t deserve this,” Stringfellow said.

Sutton said if the referendum does not pass, they are going to try again in the future. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. All Chester County residents can vote no matter if you have students in the schools or not.

Related: Lancaster County Schools hold emergency meeting for complaint against board member

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.