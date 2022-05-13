NC DHHS Flu
Bryan Edwards Selected as Rowan County EMS Division Chief

Bryan Edwards began his career in emergency services at Anson County in 1988.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has announced Bryan Edwards as the new EMS Division Chief.

Edwards began his career in emergency services at Anson County in 1988, where he served as an EMT-I Supervisor. In 1990, he moved to Union EMS, where he served as a Paramedic and Field Training Officer for nine years. He then worked at Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) for 16 years. For the past seven years, Edwards served as the Chief of Union EMS. He has also served as a first responder and firefighter with several local Fire Departments including Burnsville VFD, Wadesboro Fire Department, and Wingate Fire Department.

Edwards holds both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree in Emergency Care, and a master’s degree in Healthcare Science with a concentration in Emergency Medical Services Administration. He currently resides in Mooresville, NC with his wife and two children.

Edwards enjoys golfing, camping, and serving on various local volunteer organizations including The American Red Cross, HealthQuest, and Safe Kids Union. He currently holds the position of Treasurer for the North Carolina Association of Emergency Medical Services Administrators. He has also served as a Deacon for First Baptist Church of Mooresville.

Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress said, “I look forward to working with Bryan in his efforts to make our EMS team the best in North Carolina and bring advancements in pre-hospital care to the citizens of Rowan County.”

