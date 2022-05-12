Scattered rain for Friday, with isolated rain and storms this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing rain showers and a few storms are possible for Friday, with isolated rain and storms lingering into the weekend. Temperatures will be on a warming trend into next week, with the first 90-degree temperature likely to occur.

Scattered rain showers are expected for Friday, with a few storms.

Isolated rain and storms this weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Feeling like summer next week, with upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few rain showers will be possible tonight, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.

Friday will feature “tropical rain showers” throughout the day, meaning that there will be periods of rain and even a few storms, with breaks of sunshine at times. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s for Friday afternoon.

Saturday will feature isolated rain showers and a few storms, yet the day will feature more dry conditions than rainy conditions. Saturday will be a warmer day, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Sunday will be even warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Even though organized severe weather is not anticipated this weekend, a few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A total lunar eclipse will occur Sunday night. Moonrise will be around 8:05 pm Sunday, out of the east-southeast, with a partial eclipse beginning around 10:27 pm. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm Sunday, and end just before 1 am Monday. Sunday night is also the full moon, which will appear larger than normal as its orbit will be closer to earth, and appear as a “supermoon”. Unfortunately, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Sunday night, so cloud cover could be an issue.

Hotter temperatures develop for next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through midweek next week, with daily chances for isolated storms. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s by the end of the work week! Just think, Mother’s Day Sunday, Charlotte had a high temperature of only 60 degrees, and about 10 days later, we may have highs in the lower 90s.

Have your rain gear before you head outside, and enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!

