Rowan-Cabarrus SGA President Wins Statewide Award at N4CSGA Spring Conference

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jasmine Rosenberry, president of the Student Government Association at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, received the Daryl Mitchell Award for Outstanding Students at the North Carolina Comprehensive Community College Student Government Association Spring Conference (N4CSGA).

Students honored with the Daryl Mitchell Award demonstrate six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. Recipients also reflect exemplary leadership qualities while serving their community and local community college. Daryl Mitchell was a graduate of Durham Technical Community College, where he served as Student Senate President from 1998 to 2000.

“I am humbled and honored, and I will always be grateful for my experience at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” Rosenberry said. “I have learned lessons that extended far beyond the classroom, and my teachers and peers have become my family. Rowan-Cabarrus is a place of learning that promotes equity, inclusion and mutual respect that allows students like me to succeed beyond what they would have ever expected.”

A first-generation college student who has experienced poverty and homelessness and manages a chronic illness, Rosenberry leads the Rowan-Cabarrus student body by example, helping connect students with resources that can help them overcome barriers to success. During her tenure as SGA president, she has addressed food insecurity among students by promoting the campus food pantry, participating in community food drives, and increasing awareness through a new student-led podcast that she helped create.

Rosenberry is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree at Rowan-Cabarrus and hopes to transfer to Appalachian State University upon graduation. In addition to serving as SGA president at Rowan-Cabarrus, she is a Student Excellence Award finalist, a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and participates in the College’s TRIO and Work-Based Learning programs.

“Just as Daryl Mitchell made a lasting impression on N4CSGA during his time as president, Jasmine is leaving an indelible mark on Rowan-Cabarrus as our SGA president,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She is an outstanding representative of the College and most deserving of this award.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

