Rain chances low for Thursday before First Alert for showers Friday, Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low pressure down along the North Carolina coast has backed westward a bit and so more clouds will drift across the sky today, though rain chances will remain low.

Gusty breezy and more clouds today

Rain chances ramp up a bit Friday

Warmer weekend, lower rain risk

With more clouds and that persistent stiff breeze blowing again today, afternoon readings will be cut back to the middle 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight, breezy and mild tonight, there may be a passing shower with lows near 60 degrees.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday and Saturday, but neither day will be a washout. As a storm system rides north through the central Carolinas, our rain chances will gradually increase as we move deeper into Friday. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid-70s Friday with the best chance for rain coming late Friday and Friday night.

As the storm pulls away, more sunshine is forecast for Saturday, but a few scattered thundershowers may linger as highs rebound to near 80 degrees.

At this point, it looks like Sunday will be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s, and just a stray afternoon thunderstorm forecast. Thunderstorm chances will ramp back up again with our next front on Monday, but afternoon readings will likely hold well into the 80s and that trend will continue most days next week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

