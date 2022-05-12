Police investigate fatal shooting in Statesville

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville on Thursday.

According to Statesville Police, the shooting happened on East Front Street.

No other information was available. Authorities said they are still in the preliminary investigation.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

