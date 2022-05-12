Police investigate fatal shooting in Statesville
According to Statesville Police, the shooting happened on East Front Street.
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville on Thursday.
No other information was available. Authorities said they are still in the preliminary investigation.
