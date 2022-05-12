NC DHHS Flu
One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

The two right lanes at that location will be closed until 8 p.m, NCDOT says.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m.

CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte

Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

