One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

The two right lanes at that location will be closed until 8 p.m, NCDOT says.

More information will be provided when available.

